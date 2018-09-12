Music Generation Kilkenny gets underway as recruitment is announced for a Music

Generation Development Officer to implement plans and programming within the county.

The Music Generation Development Officer will be appointed by Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB) as lead partner for Kilkenny Music Education Partnership (MEP).

Music Generation Kilkenny is a partnership between KCETB and Kilkenny Cou Council and is one of nine new areas of Ireland selected for participation in Music Generation’s second phase. As

part of the programme, the Kilkenny MEP will receive €600,000 in philanthropic funding over three years from U2 and The Ireland Funds, to create increased access to high-quality, subsidised vocal and instrumental tuition for children and young people within their locality. Operating on a 50/50 matched funding basis, the Kilkenny MEP will also generate a further €600,000 locally over the three-year period.





