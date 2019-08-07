No shortage of festivals kicking off here in Kilkenny this week

Kilkenny’s bursting at the seams from this weekend as festival fever takes hold.​ We know the county has plenty to offer on a regular basis, but August has to be one of the busiest times for locals and visitors alike.​

The annual offering from the Kilkenny Arts Festival kicks off on Thursday alongside the Alternative Kilkenny Arts Fringe while Thomastown Creative Arts kicks into play on Friday.​

Between them there’s music, visual art, theatre, comedy with something for all interests and ages to enjoy, all on our doorstep. Check out our gig guide and entertainment pages for some of the highlights and keep your eyes and ears peeled for more on local streets and in venues.​

Also this weekend you can take time out to enjoy the Kilkenny Craft Beer Festival which local crew Costellos Brewing Company have organised for Friday and Saturday. Their programme aims to celebrate the full whack of the Independent Irish Craft Beer.

On Friday from 7pm the Hole in the Wall hosts ‘Kilkenny’s Brewing History - Let’s Chat’, an open discussion led by local brewers, publicans and historians.

Added to that is the inaugural Low Beer Mile, a run from 10am on Saturday which features a beer downing at the Hebron Industrial Estate based brewery which will mark their five years in business with an open day from 2pm to 4pm. That evening then from 7pm there’s a Tap Take Over at Brewery Corner.

At last year’s gathering over 40 Irish Craft breweries participated with over 180 different beers for tasting and enjoying so fans can expect something great this weekend too. ​