Kilkenny singer/songwriter launches her debut EP on October 3 in The Set

Elise is an exciting, upcoming Kilkenny singer-songwriter experimenting within the folk genre.

A member of the Ramsbottom family, her music combines her folky fingerstyle guitar playing with a production of synth sounds and a heavy rhythm section of bass and drums.

She will launch her debut EP with a show in The Set Theatre, John Street, Kilkenny on Thursday of next week, October 3.

Blessed with a soft yet powerful voice, elise has the power to draw the listeners in and immerse them into her world and her stories she needs to tell.

Her songwriting draws inspiration from growing up in a small town where everybody knows everybody, and how this can affect an individual, whether it be good or bad.

Her songs, deep and poetic as she sings on how fragile the human mind can be but how strong we can make one another. Elise's music can take you on a trip down a dark grimy tunnel but one that will always have a light shining brightly at the end.