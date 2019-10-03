Poet Nuala and singer/songwriter Kairen for the 'Bridge Kilkenny

Following their previous intimate sold-out gigs, poet Nuala Roche and folk/alt-country songwriter and singer Kairen Caine bring their Poet & Songwriter gig to the beautiful village of Bennettsbridge on Sunday, October 13 at 4pm. They perform a cosy afternoon show at the White Feather Well-being Centre. Tea/coffee and snacks will be available. The White Feather is on Chapel Street, on the first floor of the corner building at the car park. Tickets €10, available on the door. www.whitefeatherwellbeingcentre.com