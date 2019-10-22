Eva Cassidy tribute night in Watergate Kilkenny on Thursday

A portrayal of the life of Eva Cassidy through video, voice and song is coming to the city this week.

Elsa Jean McTaggart presents a tribute to her all-time favourite artist Eva Cassidy in the Watergate on Thursday night.

With her voice, guitar plus piano accompaniment, she brings alive the essence of Eva as she relates the songs to the beautiful and yet tragic story of one of the world’s most iconic voices, which was not brought to light until years after her untimely death at 33.

An icon of acoustic music. Wistful and emotional vocals, beautiful guitar accompaniment, Eva Cassidy had the power to move audiences through her interpretation of well-known songs.

Elsa has devised this very special show to pay homage to this true interpreter of song. Eva Cassidy: The Story will be a deeply personal, poignant tribute by Elsa to an inspirational voice and an incredibly talented musician who was discovered by the world tragically late.