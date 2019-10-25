Women living in Co Kilkenny, interested in Art? would you like to work in a creative social environment with other women? Open Circle Community Arts might be for you. No experience is necessary, Open Circle Arts is open to women from all backgrounds, with and without arts experience, just bring interest and enthusiasm and a willingness to share your experience with other women.

Open Circle is community-based, for impact organisation whose mission is to inspire interest and maximum participation in the arts both locally and nationally for Kilkenny women. The project is managed and supported by the Arts Office of Kilkenny County Council with additional support from Kilkenny and Carlow Education Training Board.

Every year Open Circle runs an 18 month programme in visual arts which is available to women of all ages from all walks of life, living in Kilkenny City and County. The programme offers engagement with experienced professional artist's across a range of visual arts, including drawing/painting, textiles, printmaking and 3D work. There are also opportunities for creative writing and poetry workshops with local writers. Applications are now being accepted for January 2020, the deadline for receipt of completed applications is Monday 25th November. An information evening is planned for Thursday 7th November at 6.30pm, contact Sheila for further details and an application form.

email opencirclearts@gmail.com