Kilkenny Gig Guide, November 21 - 27, 2019
Hudson Taylor, free-flowing jazz, top drama productions and an incredible array of films feature on this week's gig guide!
All the events around the county for the week ahead
Thursday
Darren Beckett Trio, Billy Byrne’s, 9pm.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7pm.
Live Trad followed by DJ Eddy Hughes, Matt The Millers, 6pm.
Swan Lake, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.
Hudson Taylor, The Set Theatre, 8pm.
Friday
The Southern Fold Album Launch, 8:30pm.
Live Trad, Lanigan’s Bar, 9pm.
The West Folk (with SOLA), Hole In The Wall, 8.30pm.
Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 9.30pm.
Diego Maradona Film Screening, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.
Saturday
Marvellous Mascot Show, O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club, 1.30pm.
Bingo Loco Kilkenny, Ormonde Hotel, 6pm.
DJ David Shore, Brennan’s Bar, 9pm.
The Raindogs, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm.
Amy Montgomery and Band, Cleere’s, 9pm.
Blackbird and Crow & Richie Healy, Hole In The Wall, 9pm.
Eggsistentialism, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.
Sunday
Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm.
DJ Eddy Hughes, Matt The Millers, 6pm.
Music In Kilkenny Autumn Series, Kilkenny Castle, 4pm.
Santa’s Arrival Party, MacDonagh Junction, 2pm.
Quiz Night in aid of Canteen Ireland, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Monday
Subtitle Fest: Cleere’s, ‘One Last Deal’ (5pm), ‘Custody’ (7pm), ‘Aurora’ (9pm).
Subtitle Fest: Watergate Theatre, ‘System Crasher’ (6.30pm), 'Papicha' (9pm).
Subtitle Fest: Billy Byrne’s, ‘The Trouble With You’ (6.30pm), ‘A Horrible Woman’ (9pm).
Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, 6pm.
Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9.30pm.
Tuesday
Subtitle Fest: Cleere’s, ‘One Last Deal’ (12:45pm), ‘At War’ (6.15pm), ‘I Was, I Am, I Will Be’ (8.30pm).
Subtitle Fest: Watergate Theatre, ‘Papicha’ (4.30pm), ‘My Thoughts Are Silent’ (6.45pm), ‘Our Struggles’ (9pm).
Subtitle Fest: Billy Byrne’s, ‘Woman At War’ (9pm).
Subtitle Fest: The Set Theatre, ‘A Horrible Woman’ (8pm).
Wednesday
Subtitle Fest: Cleere’s, ‘Custody’ (12.45pm), ‘Those Who Work’ (5pm), ‘One Last Deal’ (7.15pm), ‘At War’ (9.15pm).
Subtitle Fest: Watergate Theatre, ‘Zizotek’ (4.45pm), ‘Papicha’ (6.45pm), ‘I Was, I Am, I Will Be’ (9pm).
Subtitle Fest: Billy Byrne’s, ‘Rams’ (7pm), ‘Aurora’ (9pm).
Subtitle Fest: The Set Theatre, ‘A Horrible Woman’ (6.45pm), ‘The Trouble With You’ (8.45pm).
Christmas Poetry Programme, Kilkenny Castle, 6.45pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on