Vladimir’s Christmas Gala to light up Lyrath tonight

Join Vladimir Jablokov and his family for a Christmas concert in Kilkenny.

The show, which will be held in the Lyrath Estate Hotel today (Thursday) also features tenor Sean Costello, soprano Margaret Keys, 25-piece orchestra and a 50-piece choir.

Vladimir will add a festive glow to some of the most beautiful classical melodies from the Romantic era, together with a flurry of seasonal evergreens to get you set for the most wonderful time of the year.

These 2019 Gala concerts will feature Vladimir’s most memorable performances of the past decade, along with many new surprises.

Vladimir will be joined by his parents, sister and brothers. The Jablokovs will be joined on stage by Vladimir’s hand-picked orchestra.

With music from the Strauss Family, Franz Lehar and Christmas songs and carols you know and love, this is the perfect start to the holiday celebrations.