Thomastown Men’s Shed and Senior Citizens to stage fantastic festive show!

Thomastown Senior Citizens and Thomastown Men’s Shed have joined forces for a spectacular Christmas show this year!

Seniors Gone Crackers - Part 2 has original sketches penned by the performers and plenty of festive music and fun.

They are working with Gillian Grattan of TADA! Theatre School to make sure their show is a sellout like last year, so you need to get your tickets before it’s too late.

The show takes place at the concert hall in Thomastown this Saturday.

Doors open at 7pm and the show kicks off at 7:30pm. Tickets are €5 and are available from O’Keeffe’s on Market Street and from the Senior Citizen’s shop at Thomastown Community Centre which opens on Thursday and Friday.

The show is kindly supported by Kilkenny PPN. A ticket for Seniors Gone Crackers will be the best fiver you spend this year!