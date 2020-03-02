Bell X1 Acoustic-ish with Dowry Strings to play Kilkenny Arts Festival 2020

Kilkenny Arts Festival has announced that Bell X1 will perform Acoustic-ish with Dowry Strings, in one of Kilkenny’s most beautiful venues this August.

St Canice’s Cathedral will be the venue for this unforgettable performance on Friday, August 7 at 8pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 04 March at 11am from kilkennyarts.ie

This performance will debut new material along with a lot of the favourites spanning over the last 20 years. Bell X1 live is always a magical experience, and the band are constantly evolving and changing things up for themselves and their fans. Collaborating with Dowry Strings has resulted in an incredible and quite moving live experience.

Last year Bell X1 and Dowry Strings performed a very special version of Rocky Took A Lover on the Late Late Show – https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=2rVto6amGA8 - Bell X1 are Paul Noonan, Dave Geraghty & Dominic Philips.

Dowry Strings specialise in cross-timbral & cross-genre collaborations. The ensemble is run by Éna Brennan (Dowry) and includes musicians Gareth Quinn Redmond, Nozomi Cohen and Yseult Cooper Stockdale.