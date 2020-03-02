Kilkenny premiere of Alice and the Wolf

On Saturday Barnstorm Theatre Company will premiere their latest production, Alice and the Wolf by Tom Swift.

This gala performance will be held in the Watergate Theatre and is a family night out not to be missed.

Barnstorm is delighted to be partnered with award winning chocolatiers, The Truffle Fairy, who will be providing delicious chocolate treats to make this a fairy tale night out for all the family.

The Truffle Fairy has shops in both Kilkenny and Thomastown and if you have not already tasted their delectable treats this is the perfect opportunity.

Why not take the chance combine a night of great theatre with delicious chocolates to add to the occasion?

Alice and the Wolf is set in the often-compulsive world of online video gaming.

This re-telling of the Little Red Riding Hood story is a digital fairy tale that’s deliciously funny and full of dangerous dark twists.

Tom Swift

Commissioned by Barnstorm and written by Tom Swift (Performance Corporation), it is suitable for children aged nine to thirteen age and their families.

The production is a fabulously energetic piece of theatre in which the children will be thoroughly engaged.

The actors from Barnstorm come from all across the country.

They have thoroughly enjoyed working with Barnstorm and exploring all that Kilkenny has to offer.

This promises to be a magical night for parents and their children, so don’t miss it.

The troupe are now ready and excited to bring this show to a home audience.

Join Alice and her adventures in the Watergate Theatre, Saturday at the earlier time of 7.30pm.