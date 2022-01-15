Search

15 Jan 2022

Precarious Freedom to exhibit at the Butler Gallery in Kilkenny

Precarious Freedom to exhibit at the Butler Gallery in Kilkenny

Precaurious Freedom at the Butler Gallery

Mary Cody

15 Jan 2022

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Precarious Freedom, an exhibition by Joy Gerrard that includes a series of drawings and paintings made during 2020 and 2021 and new, large-scale installation works will be shown at the Butler Gallery later this month.
This touring exhibition has been curated by Aoife Ruane, Director of Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda where it was first shown in June 2021 before travelling to the Galway International Arts Festival in September 2021.
In Dark Europe, Gerrard has stripped the colour from all 27 national flags in the European Union. This work was conceived as a response to Brexit; however, Gerrard now considers it as an elegy or mourning work, post Covid. Its unified, monochrome sculptural form might prompt us to reflect on how the pandemic has reinforced nationhood, borders and blocs.
In response to very recent protests focusing on women’s rights and freedoms, Gerrard has made Barrier, a free standing eight-metre-long painting.
Barrier 1 reproduces a helicopter view of the Sisters Uncut protest that moved through central London after the vigil for Sarah Everard.
Importantly for the subjects of Gerrard’s work, the Sarah Everard protest also marked a moment overshadowed by a new and disputed UK Police Bill, the intent of which is to radically increase state powers to control public demonstrations.
At the present juncture then, Gerrard’s years of documentation and reflection on protesting crowds allow a further set of questions about the fate of the politicised crowd amid new state responses in the UK to resistance, populism and protest.
Joy Gerrard lives and works in Belfast. She graduated with a BA from NCAD, Dublin and an MA and MPhil from the Royal College of Art, London. Gerrard is known for work that investigates different systems of relations between crowds, architecture and the built environment. Using Japanese ink on paper and canvas Gerrard makes detailed ink works which recreate recent political protests from around the world.
Recent solo presentations include Precarious Freedom at the Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda (2021) and touring to GIAF and the Butler Gallery, ‘Image as Protest’ at Cristea Roberts Gallery (2021), Testing/testing at the Source Arts Centre in Thurles, (2021), ‘Put it to the People’ at the Golden Thread Gallery, Belfast (2020), ‘supermarket’ in Stockholm with Ormston House (2019), ‘shot crowd’ at the Royal Hibernian Academy, Dublin (2017) and Protest Crowd, Peer UK, London (2015).
Precarious Freedom, the exhibition, runs at the Butler Gallery at Evans Home on John’s Quay from January 22 to April 3.
For more see www.butlergallery.ie

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

