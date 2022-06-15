Award-winning jazz saxophonist Camilla George set to play Thomastown

Jazz Saxophonist Camilla George plays Thomastown - A Music in Kilkenny event
Music Network presents the explosive London-based Nigerian born award-winning saxophonist Camilla George on her first Irish tour this June.
She will perform at the Concert Hall, Thomastown, on Friday, June 17.
Camilla is a unique voice on the international jazz circuit, known for her love of fusing African and Western music and her hypnotic blend of Afrofuturism, hip hop and jazz. She will be joined by her all-star band featuring Renato Paris (keys and vocals), Jihad Darwish (electric and double bass) and Rod Youngs (drums).
TOUR DATES: Friday, June 17 at 8pm Concert Hall, Thomastown €20. Promoted by Music in Kilkenny. For bookings and further information please go to ‘www.musicinkilkenny.org’
