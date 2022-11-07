Kilkenny violinist Patrick Rafter to perform at Triskel Cork

Earlier this year, classical violinist and Kilkenny native Patrick Rafter was announced as the Music Network RESONATE Artist in Residence at Triskel Arts Centre, Cork, for 2022.

Since then, Rafter has been working alongside artist and composer Sam Perkin to create Freedom In Performance, which they will perform in Triskel on Friday 25 November at 8pm.

Tickets are €20/€18 and are on sale now.

Motivated by a common desire to push the boundaries of performance practice and challenge what is widely considered to be the accepted concert format, Rafter and Perkin will experiment with gesture and movement, making these elements central to the final performance.

Tony Sheehan, Artistic Director at Triskel, said, “RESONATE is an important initiative as Triskel gets to accompany artists on their journey from creation to the staging of their work. All the resources we have are used to support these projects, and we look forward to watching the results of Patrick Rafter and Sam Perkin’s residency.”

The RESONATE initiative awards each musician €8,000 to support and facilitate the making of new work and creative partnerships. It provides the artists with the time and space to cultivate new sounds which may never have been brought to life otherwise. The residencies are presented in partnership with glór, Ionad Cultúrtha, National Opera House, Regional Cultural Centre and The Dock, as well as Triskel Arts Centre. Audiences will have opportunities to enjoy the new material created through live concert performances in November and via online video content shared on social media platforms shortly afterwards.

Tickets for Patrick Rafter and Sam Perkin’s performance on Friday 25 November are on sale now from www.triskelartscentre.ie.