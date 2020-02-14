Streets 5k to be a part of Kia Race Series in 2020

The Streets of Kilkenny 5k has again been announced as part of Kia Race Series 2020.

Now in its third year, the series is organised by Ireland’s leading event race management company, Pop Up Races and includes seven races nationwide.

This year, there is a prize pot of €10,000 on offer in the Kia Race Series. There is a €1,500 cash guaranteed prize for the overall male and female series winner, with €7,000 for course record bonuses on offer.

If the course record is not broken, that bonus rolls over into the overall prize pot. Athletes must compete in four out of seven races, with the lowest combined points scores over those four races winning the series.

The Kia Race Series will start in March with the Streets of Portlaoise 5k. The Dunshaughlin 10k a firm favourite with runners is taking place in June. There is the introduction of a new race the Cork City 10 Mile in August, the first of the series to take place in Munster.

Also new to the series is Olympian Fionnuala McCormack, who was announced as ambassador for 2020.

“The Kia race series has driven the standard forward of distance running in Ireland by offering an incentive for elite and top-level national athletes to race against each other,” she said. “I am looking forward to lining up in the series in 2020.”

The Streets of Kilkenny 5k will take over the Marble City on April 9. The race starts from Kilkenny Castle at 7.30pm.

To book a place in this or any race, log on to popupraces.ie/kia-race-series-2020/ or visit 'kch.ie'.