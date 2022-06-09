Driver arrested for speeding on motorway

Picture: An Garda Síochána
A motorist has been arrested in Laois for travelling at 182km/h on the busy M7 motorway.
Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped the car just outside Portlaoise.
The offending motorist was travelling 62km/h over the legal speed limit.
They have subsequently been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.
