Kilkenny and Waterford gardaí appeal for assistance finding missing man

Philip Quigley
Gardaí are appealing for the public assistance in locating Philip Quigley, a 40-year-old male who went missing from his home in Ferrybank.
He’s been missing since last Thursday, July 7, and there is increasing concern for his welfare.
He’s described as 5ft 10 inches in height, medium build and with dark short hair and brown eyes.
If any one sees Phillip or if Phillip is reading this, gardaí are asking you to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.
Gardaí from the Kilkenny, Waterford and Carlow division of An Garda Síochána are keen to locate him.
