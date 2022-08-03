Search

03 Aug 2022

New ferry service between the South East and France to launch this week - Kilkenny Live

Rosslare Europort

Rosslare Europort, County Wexford (File Photo)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

03 Aug 2022 4:39 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@iconicnews.ie

Danish shipping company DFDS have announced that they will trial a new passenger service between Ireland and France later this week.

From Friday, August 5, passenger travel will be introduced on a trial basis between Rosslare (Wexford) and Dunkirk (Northern France).

This new service, focused on cars and motorhomes, will operate with limited capacity to complement the company's existing freight traffic.

Route director, Chris Parker, stated that the existing freight trade route between Rosslare and Dunkirk, introduced in January 2021, has proven to be a huge success and that the company is looking to expand its services.

Plans to resume mining in Kilkenny face setback

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) have lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanála

"Rosslare to Dunkirk has proven to be extremely popular with customers looking to move goods between Ireland and continental Europe without the need to use the land-bridge via the UK," he said.

He further stated that passenger services on the route will strengthen the service and that the company expects strong demand from holidaymakers in Ireland and in Northern Europe.

"Rosslare is at the heart of the ‘sunny southeast’ and a short drive from Dublin and Cork, making it a very popular destination," Parker added.

"Irish customers will benefit from a direct link into the heart of Europe."

Crossings on the route will take 23 hours and 45 minutes, with the overnight sailings providing an opportunity for customers to relax and recharge before driving on to their holiday destination.

Against the backdrop of a looming summer of disruption at airports, the launch of the new route offers a stress-free alternative for holidaymakers looking to getaway.

Michael Collins' centenary to be marked by Kilkenny County Council

No luggage restrictions apply when you take your car to Europe by ferry.

There will be up to five sailings per week from Rosslare to Dunkirk and prices for a car and four passengers with a standard cabin onboard will start from €550, with all meals included.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media