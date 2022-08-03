New ferry service between the South East and France to launch this week - Kilkenny Live

Danish shipping company DFDS have announced that they will trial a new passenger service between Ireland and France later this week.

From Friday, August 5, passenger travel will be introduced on a trial basis between Rosslare (Wexford) and Dunkirk (Northern France).

This new service, focused on cars and motorhomes, will operate with limited capacity to complement the company's existing freight traffic.

Route director, Chris Parker, stated that the existing freight trade route between Rosslare and Dunkirk, introduced in January 2021, has proven to be a huge success and that the company is looking to expand its services.

"Rosslare to Dunkirk has proven to be extremely popular with customers looking to move goods between Ireland and continental Europe without the need to use the land-bridge via the UK," he said.

He further stated that passenger services on the route will strengthen the service and that the company expects strong demand from holidaymakers in Ireland and in Northern Europe.

"Rosslare is at the heart of the ‘sunny southeast’ and a short drive from Dublin and Cork, making it a very popular destination," Parker added.

"Irish customers will benefit from a direct link into the heart of Europe."

Crossings on the route will take 23 hours and 45 minutes, with the overnight sailings providing an opportunity for customers to relax and recharge before driving on to their holiday destination.

Against the backdrop of a looming summer of disruption at airports, the launch of the new route offers a stress-free alternative for holidaymakers looking to getaway.

No luggage restrictions apply when you take your car to Europe by ferry.

There will be up to five sailings per week from Rosslare to Dunkirk and prices for a car and four passengers with a standard cabin onboard will start from €550, with all meals included.