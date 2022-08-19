New service for men experiencing domestic abuse in Bagenalstown - Kilkenny Live

Men in Ireland are often forgotten when it comes to domestic abuse, often represented as the perpetrator but not as the victim, yet 1 in 7 men will be affected by domestic abuse in their lifetime.

The Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre want men to know that they see and hear them and there is support available.

"We believe that men are reluctant to come forward which is also impacted by lack resources available to them," the Centre said.

They can now offer men a support and information service, funded by Department Justice, that offers:

A confidential listening ear

Support and understanding

Information on court orders, social welfare options and housing

Court accompaniment service

Legal aid advice

Safety planning

They can offer support over the phone or arrange an appointment at Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre.

You contact a support worker by emailing donnamdasw.bagenalstownfrc@gmail.com or by phoning 083-0065242, where you can leave a confidential message and someone will get back to you.