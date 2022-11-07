Commuters to/from Kilkenny impacted by flooding at Waterford

Picture Credit: @BexONuallain via Twitter
Commuters travelling to/from Plunkett Station in Waterford city were impacted earlier this afternoon and evening due to flooding.
The 15:10 Heuston - Waterford was forced to stop outside Plunkett Station due to flooding as engineers inspected the site.
Irish Rail then arranged alternative bus services to the passengers affected.
Waterford train station looking like the canal great job to @IrishRail for organising a bus to Kilkenny for everyone in rapid timing and getting transfers sorted from there always great staff on the Waterford service pic.twitter.com/BID8UKHt7l— Bex (@BexONuallain) November 7, 2022
Irish Rail have since confirmed that bus transfers will continue to be provided for passengers in the morning if the flood water has not receded sufficiently.
"The situation with the weather will be monitored overnight," an Irish Rail spokesperson said.
