O'Neill Foley, Kilkenny pays tribute to Tom O'Connor

O’Neill Foley, the South East’s leading independent firm of Chartered Accountants paid tribute to their former managing partner Tom O'Connor on his retirement in Lyrath Estate Hotel. The team of nearly 50 staff and partners came together to toast Tom for his significant input into both O'Neill Foley and the wider business community in the South East. David Walsh, Managing Partner, thanked Tom for his contribution to the company during the four decades he worked with them with over twenty at the helm as Managing Partner. David also spoke of Tom's commitment to the company and its clients and how that was a key factor in the company's longevity in business as it celebrates 60 years in business this year. O'Neill Foley is based in Patrick's Court, Patrick Street, Kilkenny and provides expertise in all areas of accounting, audit, taxation, company secretarial and business development.

If you would like to book an appointment to discuss your financial matters with any of their in-house team, call O'Neill Foley on 056 7721157. Due to increased business they are currently recruiting a senior tax consultant. Please see their website www.onf.ie for more information.