Kilkenny woman named director at Women's Executive Network

Women’s Executive Network (WXN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura O’Donovan as its Director of Business Development.

Originally from Kilkenny City, Ms O’Donovan has carved out a career in Sales & Marketing in the Hotel and Leisure Industry; and previously worked with community projects including the Dublin Docklands Business Forum and LGBT education programmes for young people.

WXN is dedicated to the advancement and celebration of women in leadership positions. It was founded in Canada 1997 and enjoys a worldwide membership of more than 22,000 professional women, 2,000 of which are based in Ireland, where it’s been established for 11 years.

Ms O’Donovan’s role will involve the continuing development of the organisation and its network; as well as organising the upcoming ‘Top 25 / Ireland’s Most Powerful Women Awards’, taking place in the Intercontinental Hotel on June 14, which will recognise and celebrate the wealth of talent amount Ireland’s female trailblazers and leaders.

Speaking on the announcement of Laura O’Donovan’s appointment, Sherri Stevens CEO of WXN said:

“We’re thrilled that Laura has joined WXN. Her values of promoting and mentoring women in business is ideally aligned with our own vision to create an international community of female leaders.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms O’Donovan said “I’m delighted to be joining WXN, an organisation as passionate as I am about mentoring, collaboration, and fostering work environments where teamwork is at the heart of the culture.”

For more information visit www.wxnetwork.com.