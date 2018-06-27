Local firm The Cleaning Concierge of Kilkenny is cleaning up with 25% rise in demand for service

Kilkenny’s premium home cleaning company, The Cleaning Concierge is experiencing a bumper year. To date they see a 25 per cent increase for its all-inclusive home cleaning service since January.



Now in its third year, The Cleaning Concierge is the home cleaning division of McCreery Contract Cleaning, the South East’s largest professional cleaning company, bringing all the latest technology, specialist equipment, environmentally friendly products and staff training to its home cleaning service.

Having increased its workforce by 15 per cent earlier this year, additional cleaning positions are now being filled to keep up with demand along with its usual recruitment drive for summer with seasonal cleaners also being sought by the firm.

In response to customer feedback, additional services have been added to the range offered at The Cleaning Concierge.

Along with the company’s ‘deep cleaning’ and ‘regular maintenance’ packages, clients can avail of garden maintenance and outdoor cleaning with the ‘reach and wash’ window system and professional guttering maintenance. Popular among professionals the new ironing service includes pick-up of the items, ironing and delivery of the wrinkle-free and expertly hung and folded clothing and linens.

Jennifer McCreery, Managing Director of McCreery Contract Cleaning and The Cleaning Concierge commented, “People are working very long days leaving the house at 7.30 am and maybe not back until 6.30 pm – this leaves very little time to cook meals, manage the family and the household maintenance. More and more people are coming to us because they see the value in having their homes cleaned professionally. We have seen a huge spike in demand for our home cleaning services. This frees up quality time to spend with family, friends and take a break from work.”

Founded in 2000 by Jennifer McCreery, McCreery Contract Cleaning provides a range of cleaning services to over 70 domestic and corporate clients across Kilkenny and the South East, including offices, schools, restaurants, banks, clinics, hospitals and hotels.

The Cleaning Concierge was established in 2015 to give time-poor professionals the freedom to spend their leisure time with friends and family instead of on laborious house cleaning. The dedicated home cleaning division has experienced significant growth year on year.

McCreery Contract Cleaning set the highest standards in professional cleaning and has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9000 accreditation. Staff are Garda vetted, fully insured and each one holds a certificate from the British Institute of Cleaning Science.