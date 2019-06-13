'Great rate loan', St Canice's Credit Union offering new low rate loan on permanent basis

In December 2018, St. Canice’s Credit Union dropped their standard loan rate for larger loans from 8.2% to 6.2% for a limited time and then extended the offer due to member demand; as many people were waiting for building quotes, planning permissions and builder availability etc.

The Loan Rate Sale offer was extended for a further month until the end of April 2019.

Demand increased further and as a result the Board of St. Canice’s CU have approved a low rate loan offering on a permanent basis for members who are looking to borrow larger values for bigger projects.

If you are looking to make something happen in your life, maybe this is the opportunity you have been waiting for.

The GREAT RATE LOAN gives you a long term, low interest rate financial funding option, with a payback term of between 5-10 years.

You can borrow between €25,000 & €75,000 unsecured at this great rate of 6.2% (6.38% APR).

Some of the purposes that people are borrowing for using the GREAT RATE LOAN are:

> cars

> home extensions

> kitchens & bathrooms

> sun rooms

> attic conversions

> garden make-overs

> log cabins / mobile homes / camper vans

> switch an existing bank loan to the Credit Union

As always with a loan from St. Canice’s Credit Union, eligible members will have their loans insured by the Credit Union’s Loan Protection Policy. This cover is available at no extra cost.

The amount you can borrow is not based on the value of savings you have in your account.

If you’re not already a member, just get in touch and they’ll take it from there. Terms and Conditions and normal lending criteria apply but you can apply for a loan from the day you join.

Now with 11 branches in 4 counties and boasting a Member Service Centre and Online Accounts – it is easier than ever to call, click or come in to St. Canice’s CU.

INTERESTED? HERE IS HOW TO GET STARTED:

> call them on (056) 772 2042 to make a phone loan application

> drop into any of their 11 branches

> email loans@stcanicescu.ie

St. Canice’s Credit Union Branches:

Kilkenny: Ballyragget, Callan, Dunnamaggin, Graignamanagh, High Street in Kilkenny City, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre in Kilkenny.

Laois: Durrow, Mountrath and Rathdowney.

Carlow: Bagenalstown.

Tipperary: Ballingarry

For St Canice's Loan Calculator, you can also click here.