Danish IKEA rival JYSK planning to open Waterford store

Following the successful opening of four Irish stores, Danish home retail brand, JYSK, planning to opening a store in Waterford during a rapid expansion.

The home retail giant is calling on Irish landlords to get in touch about available retail properties across Ireland to meet its rapid expansion plans.

JYSK has announced plans to open 40 stores over the next three to five years, with a forecasted turnover of €70 million, creating hundreds of new jobs.

Waterford is among the new planned locations for the popular store which opens its latest branch in Portlaoise on Friday.

Other new locations planned for the coming months are Cork, Sligo and Limerick.

Founded in Denmark in 1979 by Lars Larsen, JYSK’s Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors has made the brand known and loved across the world. Over the past four decades, JYSK has expanded to 52 countries, with more than 2,800 stores worldwide employing 23,000 people.