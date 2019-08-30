Try a class for free at Dancewise Studios

Dancewise Studios was established in 1994 offering dance classes for children, teenagers and young adults. Classes explore a wide range of dance styles including Hip Hop, Street Dance, Jazz, Disco, Pop and Musical Theatre in a fun, friendly safe environment. No experience is necessary, all levels are welcome and encouraged.



For the competitive we offer competition Hip Hops Crew Classes, allowing our students to compete against other Hip Hop Crews in Ireland and across Europe.



We also offer fun filled drama classes where students will build confidence and have the opportunity to use their imagination and develop acting skills in an encouraging, creative environment.



All our students will take part in our annual show in the Watergate Theatre. This give our students the chance to show case their skills and all the hard work they've done throughout the year in a professional setting. Dancewise Students also take part in Pulic Performances throughout the year and have been involved in raising funds for many charities.

For our older students we travel to London to train in the famous Pineapple Dance Studios every year taking in the sights of London and also a West End Show. We have numerous workshops throughout the year, bringing in professional choreographers/ teachers from London and Europe to share their professional careers and talent with our students.



Our Dancewise Team have extensive training and over 20 years of dance/ drama experience. We continue to learn and train so that we can provide the best classes for our students. Teachers are garda vetted.



Our ethos is to deliver fun filled classes with respect and encouragement to all our students while ensuring they benefit fully from each class they are part of. Our main goal is to instill confidence and team spirit in all our classes. There's no I in Team!!



New and old members always welcome. New members are welcome to come along and try out your first class for free.