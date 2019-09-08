New Aut Even spinal surgeon a first for the South-East

Aut Even Hospital are delighted announce the appointment of Mr Seamus Morris, Consultant Orthopaedic Spinal Surgeon.

Mr Morris will begin delivering the service in Aut Even Hospital in September, this service is currently unavailable in the southeast.



Margaret Swords, CEO of Aut Even Hospital announcing his appointment said: “This is fantastic news for patients who at present are travelling to Dublin for this service. Aut Even Hospital is committed to continuing to provide and expand services in this region and assist in keeping patients local.”



Seamus Morris is a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon appointed to the National Spinal Injuries Unit, Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital and the National Rehabilitation Hospital.



Seamus graduated from UCD in 1995, completing his specialised training in orthopaedic surgery on the Irish Higher Surgical Training Program in 2005. He then took up a fellowship in Spine and Scoliosis surgery in the Hospital for Special Surgery / Cornell Medical University, New York. Seamus also completed further training in complex trauma surgery in St Georges Hospital, London UK before taking up a post as consultant in 2007.



Seamus has served as secretary of the Irish Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery, and Director of the National Spinal Injuries Unit and is a postgraduate trainer in orthopaedic and trauma surgery in the Royal College of Surgeons and Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery in UCD.



Seamus’ practice focuses on all aspects of spine surgery from degenerative conditions, sciatica and back pain, through to trauma, spinal tumours, scoliosis and complex deformity correction. His research interests include minimally invasive spine surgery, robotic and navigated spine surgery and spinal tumours.

