Kilkenny's much loved cafes and coffee shops hit by coronavirus crisis

It might be a while before Kilkenny coffee lovers can get a cup of their favourite beverage - many city centre coffee shops have decided to close in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Many national and international chains have made announcements that they are to close, in the interests of the health of their staff.

So too many of the small, independent and local spots where people take breaks from work, a rest while shopping or a warming drink on a winter day.

With many people working from home footfall has been falling in all these establishments in the last week. We look forward to them all reopening for business, and having a great coffee with them.

Today, Monday, the iconic Gourmet Store on High Street closed. Nourish in the Market Yard car park, beside Dunnes Stores, is closed. Also closed is the Irish coffee chain Insomnia coffee shop in Market Cross shopping centre.

Cake Face opened at the weekend only and made customers observe social distancing.

Other coffee shops, like Fragola Cafe on William Street, closed last week.

