Change to opening hours at St. Canice's CU branches

St. Canice's Credit Union has announced changes to opening hours at some branches, from next week.

In some cases branches will remain closed for an extra day every week.



In a statement, the credit union said: "As the Covid-19 situation evolves, we must adapt our opening hours to protect staff and enable back office work to remain up to date.

"We would like to thank so many Members for signing up to an online account, opening a current account, availing of the new debit card facility, doing business over the phones and for heeding our message to stay away from branches as much as possible.

"From next Monday 6th April, all branches will close one hour earlier each day.

Certain branches will close the doors an extra one day per week.

Rathdowney closed Mondays.

Ballyragget closed Tuesdays.

Graignamanagh closed Tuesdays.

Mountrath closed Tuesdays.

Durrow closed Wednesdays.

Callan will close on Saturdays from 11th April.

All branches are closed for Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday & Easter Monday (10th – 13th April)

MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre Kilkenny branch is not open at all.

High Street Kilkenny branch is closed to Members on Saturdays however full email and phone service is available on Saturdays. Phone 056 – 7722042. Email: info@stcanicescu.ie

For a full up to date listing of all St. Canice’s Credit Union branch opening hours, please check our website: stcanicescu.ie