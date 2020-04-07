Greens say Business Continuity Voucher can help local businesses adapt in Covid-19 crisis

The Green Party has encouraged local businesses struggling to adapt to new Covid-19 working arrangements to avail of the Business Continuity Voucher financial support.

Following a number of queries from local business owners operating in his Wicklow constituency, the Green Party’s Business Enterprise and Innovation spokesperson, Steven Matthews TD said: "The Covid-19 crisis is an extremely challenging time for business owners across the country. In many cases it has required innovation and changes to practices virtually overnight.

“I would particularly like to commend businesses, both big and small, that have assisted the country in our fight against Covid-19. News of distilleries switching to the production of hand sanitiser, restaurants providing free meals for front line workers, and companies adapting production to focus on testing equipment for hospitals is extremely welcome.

“However, from speaking with local business owners I know that some are struggling to adapt to the rapid changes brought about by the Covid-19 crisis.

“One of the measures which has been announced is the Business Continuity Voucher run through Local Enterprise Offices. The voucher is worth up to €2,500 and can be used towards advice, business continuity planning, and implementation of new working practices.

“I would encourage any business owner struggling at the moment to consider applying for this scheme which may be able to assist them with both short and long term strategies to get through this period.

“While schemes like this are very welcome, it is incredibly important that the Government continues to engage with the business community so that as many businesses as possible are in a position to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so”.