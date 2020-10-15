Kilkenny boutique escapes closure as fashion chain shuts 12 stores nationwide

Good news for Kilkenny today as it has been revealed a national fashion chain is to keep it's local store open - despite closing half of all the chain's outlets in Ireland.

The Pamela Scott chain has an outlet in MacDonagh Junction shopping centre in Kilkenny.

It was revealed today that the Irish company plans to close 12 of its 24 stores, resulting in the possible loss of 104 jobs.

A High Court application has been made to appoint liquidators to the company, who said the closures are in response to changes in retail trading, largely as a result of Covid-19.

The Pamela Scott shops that will close are located at: Grafton Street, Frascati Centre, Swords and Blanchardstown in Dublin, Cork City, Limerick Crescent shopping centre, Tralee, Carlow, Sligo, Dundalk, Gorey and Nenagh.

Along with Kilkenny, the shops in Clonmel, Mullingar, Castlebar, Waterford, Newbridge, Wexford, Ennis, Letterkenny, Middleton, Athlone and Navan will stay open.

The company's online business, pamelascott.com, will also be unaffected.