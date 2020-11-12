Picking out that new couch has never been easier thanks to this new Augmented Reality app

Shopping safely from the comfort of your own home has now become a reality, augmented reality in fact.

EZ Living Furniture has announced the launch of its Augmented Reality (AR) app, the first of its kind in Ireland. With the magic of technology, you can now bring sofas, bed frames, wardrobes, lighting and so much more directly and virtually into your own home.

“There’s nothing normal about operating a business in a pandemic therefore instead of finding fault, we decided to find a remedy”, informed EZ Living Furniture’s E-commerce Manager Robert Walsh.

Teaming up with AR specialists Intiaro, EZ Living Furniture developed the first real Irish furniture AR app for the retail sector.

What can you do with the app?

Simply pick an item from the collection available in the app. Once you have found your favourite, point your phone or tablet at a flat surface and watch as the item appears before your eyes. Next, place the item in the room and choose from all available colours and materials.

Unleash the virtual interior designer in you and add multiple pieces of furniture to your scene at once. See how your favourite sofa, table and lamp will look in any room setting and zoom in or walk towards it for a more detailed view. Create virtual walls with the press of a button and hang virtual wall art from them - perfect for new builds.

Your personally designed space can be easily saved and returned to later for further changes. Or if you are happy with your creation, take screenshots and share these with your family and friends.

Described as the ‘future of retail’, EZ Living are delighted to present this exciting new app. It’s a more immersive and convenient experience than browsing through countless online websites. The AR app allows you to view life-sized pieces of furniture in your room and all products are available to purchase from their online store.

The free app for Android or IOS can be downloaded by clicking here, and further information can be found at this link.