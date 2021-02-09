Business support group BNI expands in the Kilkenny Carlow region

Businesses in Kilkenny and Carlow struggling to trade, and those seeking to grow their enterprise, will get a helping hand thanks to a new combined BNI chapter for both counties.

The new chapter is being established by the existing Kilkenny division of the business referral group BNI (Business Network International) in response to the growing need for business support in the region.



Carlow and Kilkenny businesses can register for a free visitor day today, (Wednesday), which allows participants to meet with the core members of the group online and make new connections.

Simon Finn, Executive Director for BNI’s Ireland East chapters says BNI was extending the support to the business community in Carlow as it had no chapter of its own.

Rebuild

“While some businesses have struggled and closed, we want to maximise the support for businesses to try and rebuild what has been lost.”

He says BNI was “a circle of businesspeople in your own locality that have your back”.

Mr Finn also explained that the international structure of BNI allowed Irish members to connect with up to 280,000 businesses across 70 countries. “We currently have members who are being supported through Brexit issues.”



BNI members are from all walks of life and the group operates on a referral basis with members also having regular one-to-one sessions online to get to know each other’s business.

“BNI offers personal and business development, while members become trusted suppliers and customers.

In 2020 the Irish BNI network generated more than €40 million in business for each other between its 850 members.

To register for this free visitor event, email Thomas@ruby2.ie or call 086 1713455.