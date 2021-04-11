Commercial Rates waiver in Kilkenny

More than 2,000 waivers for commercial rates were granted in Kilkenny last year.

The waivers were part of Covid supports for local businesses.



At the recent meeting of Kilkenny County Council, councillors heard there have been 2,200 waivers.

Kilkenny County Council Chief Executive, Colette Byrne, said the council has received compensation from central government funding totally €2.29 million.

This includes €200,000 for the Watershed.

The funds will balance the county council’s books for 2020.



A further rates waiver for businesses has been extended into the first quarter of this year, in recognition of the impact of Covid, and this will apply to specified businesses.

This three-month waiver has modified criteria and is a separate standalone waiver scheme from the 2020 scheme.

The three-month waiver will apply to all eligible businesses closed by or badly impacted by Level 5 restrictions.



Kilkenny County Council will automatically apply a three-month waiver as 25% of the value of the 2021 rates bill to eligible businesses and it will take the form of a credit in lieu of rates.