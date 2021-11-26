Kilkenny Chamber gift vouchers can play a role in uncertain time for business

As the Covid pandemic continues to present significant challenges across the globe, Kilkenny Chamber is considering the plight of local businesses and pondering on what can be done safely to #Support Local in the to approach Christmas this year.

John Hurley, CEO of Kilkenny Chamber, says businesses are expected to always be resilient and ready to embrace change at all times, and there have been many fine examples of this resilience since the pandemic began.

However, continued uncertainty makes it is impossible for businesses to plan and they cannot operate in an environment where recommendations, and public health advice are under going reversals on a week-by-week basis.

“Kilkenny Chamber is calling for government to take decisive action to mitigate the need for another round of lockdowns and specifically, the vaccine booster programme needs to be accelerated,” says Mr Hurley.

“The simple fact is that businesses which have had their activities restricted will require immediate supports, including wage subsidies, commercial rates waivers, and the reintroduction of restart grants for businesses where their operations are curtailed entirely.

In the meantime, the people of Kilkenny can also help by diligently availing of every opportunity to support local businesses. Christmas is the biggest shopping period of the year with literally millions of Euro poised for spending over the next few weeks.

The Kilkenny Chamber Gift Vouchers are a brilliant initiative in this #ShopKilkenny space. They give unrivalled choice with over 150 shops and outlets accepting them. The selection includes shops, restaurants, pubs, hotels, fuel merchants, fitness centres, supermarkets and much more!”

So if you are thinking of giving a gift this Christmas, think local, act local and give a Kilkenny Gift Voucher. That way, everybody wins!