Kilkenny Chamber: Key to success - fail to plan, plan to fail

Benjamin Franklin is accredited with the saying ‘If you fail to plan, you plan to fail’. As far back as the 1700’s this successful businessman, philosopher, inventer and statesman knew the importance of having a good plan.

The reality is that success doesn’t just happen by accident. It involves having a clear idea of what you want and how you are going to get it.

Identify your goal and write it down in clear detail. Next write down the steps you need to take. This is planning and each step will take you to success.

Business planning is a basic fundamental for success and because not everything in the real world goes according to plan, it is essential to have a series of back up and contingency plans.

The current business environment is full of uncertainty due to a combination of reasons. The dominant factor is of course this dreaded Covid pandemic and like any challenge, it must be met head on with a strong plan.

It is clear that we are not in the recovery scenario that underpinned Government decision-making regarding Covid-19, and Budget 2022 and the clearest signal that a business is struggling is not the sector they are involved in but the devastating effect that Covid-19 has had to their business model and their revenue.

Kilkenny Chamber welcomed the recent announcement from Ministers Donohoe and McGrath on the extension of enhanced supports for businesses who qualify for the EWSS and the CRSS but urges Government to provide greater clarity for businesses.

The Government must introduce multiple, realistic scenario contingency planning.

Businesses need to have foresight of what the Government responses will be should our Covid-19 levels not improve, and also what to expect if they disimprove. It is impossible for businesses to operate in an environment where government recommendations, and public health advice, are undergoing amendments on an ad-hoc, reactive basis.

VOUCHERS

Meanwhile the readers of the Kilkenny People also have a role to play in how they plan their Christmas shopping and providing much needed support for every local business.

The easiest and most certain way to do this is to use Kilkenny Gift Vouchers this Christmas. This guarantees that the money will be spent in local businesses and keep circulating in the local economy. Available from Kilkenny Chamber in their office on Patrick Street, by phone, by email or online at www.kilkennychamber.ie they are a sure winner for the giver and receiver.

With the certainty of such support, businesses can plan positively to a good Christmas and into the new year, regardless of what other uncertainties might prevail.