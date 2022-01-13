Kilkenny tourism chief highlights fantastic January hotel deals

Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism Ciaran Conroy is urging people to check out some of the great value hotel offers in the county this January.

“After the excitement of the festive period, January can be a bit of a come-down – so what better way to start 2022 off with a bang than by planning a getaway," he says.

“With some people still uncertain about going abroad, Kilkenny hotels want to help people escape to some of the most special and secret corners of the county. Whether you’re relaxing pool-side, enjoying outdoor activities, or exploring the grounds, you’re sure to find your best way to unwind!”

Lyrath Estate

Winter Warmer 2 Night Package – From €205pp

Enjoy winter walks in the crisp January air around the magnificent Lyrath Estate and enjoy a luxurious two night escape, which includes a three course Table d’hote Dinner in one of the hotel restaurants and a delicious breakfast the following morning and Complimentary Cream Tea on a day of your choice. Subject to availability.

Or

Pamper me! 1 Night Package From: From €152.50pp

Spend a day and night in Lyrath Estate Midweek and kick back and relax. Enjoy 1 Night Bed & Breakfast, 50 minute Spa Treatment each in Oasis Spa (choose from one of six treatment options) and a 30 minute Thermal Suite access is included with treatment. Visit: www.lyrath. com

Mount Juliet Estate

Escape to the five star Mount Juliet Estate for an enchanting overnight Winter’s break. With over 500 acres of magnificent manicured grounds, this is the ideal place to explore Kilkenny outdoors. Enjoy a cosy night of luxury in the beautiful and luxurious Hunters Yard with a memorable breakfast the next morning.

From €149 Total Stay (midweek)

Visit: www.mountjuliet.ie



Kilford Arms

A dry January day can be the ideal time for a mid-week break away to get out into the outdoors and explore the medieval streets of Kilkenny. The Kilford Arms are offering a 2 night winter special with breakfast daily from just €155 per room so you can hit the shops for those January sales and enjoy the wonderful restaurants in this top foodie destination.

From €155 Total Stay

Visit: www.kilfordarms.ie

Newpark Hotel

After a hectic Christmas, we all deserve a change of scene. The Newpark Hotel has made it easy and affordable with their January sale. All this month, enjoy 20% off, plus €22 food credit per stay. The offer includes full Irish breakfast and complimentary use of the escape health club, indoor pool and outdoor infinity pool.

From €103 Total Stay

Kilkenny Inn

The perfect location for January sale shopping, the Kilkenny Inn is offering a one night Diners Delight stay in their city centre hotel. Relax and unwind in the comfort of their modern bright recently refurbished rooms and explore all the best attractions of the city on your doorstep. Savour a 3 course dinner at The Kernel Bar & Kitchen then in the morning enjoy a cooked to order breakfast.

From €145 Total Stay

Visit: www.kilkennyinn.com

Langtons Hotel

This January, relax in the lounge or in the comfort of your room at the renowned Langtons Hotel. Explore what Kilkenny has to offer, and see the beautiful sights like Kilkenny Castle, St Canice’s Cathedral and so much more and all from the doorstep of Langtons.

Girly Getaway Package

A perfect excuse to reconnect with friends and loved ones and celebrate those missed moments! The package includes full Irish breakfast and a bottle of prosecco on arrival and a delicious afternoon tea!

Midweek starting from €50pps. Offer Running until the end of February.

Or Live Music Package

Enjoy bed & full Irish breakfast or opt in for a delicious 4 course evening meal, With LIVE MUSIC, meaning you can still enjoy your evening past 8pm!

Thursdays & Sundays:

Bed & Breakfast - €80 for 2 people sharing

Dinner, Bed & Breakfast - €120 for 2 people sharing

Offer is valid for January 2022 only.

Bedroom Sale

Stay from just €69 for 2 people sharing B&B (Sunday – Wednesday in January only)

Visit: www.langtons.ie



Springhill Court Hotel

It may be cold outside, but there’s always a warm welcome at the Springhill Court Hotel! Escape the January blues with their 20% off sale. Relax with a 2 night Winter Staycation for two adults and while there, be sure to visit their leisure club and tick one of your first ‘healthy’ new year’s resolution boxes!!

From €142.40 Total Stay

Visit: www. springhillcourthotel.com



Hoban Hotel

Situated in the centre of Kilkenny City, this recently upgraded boutique style hotel is the ideal place to stay while you enjoy some new year’s sale shopping! Enjoy a two night getaway with a delicious 3-course evening meal with tea/coffee on a night of your choice in our 1801 Restaurant and full Irish breakfast each morning.

From €197 Total stay

Or escape for a quick overnight stay with breakfast

From €86 Total stay

Visit: www. hobanhotelkilkenny.com

Pembroke Hotel Kilkenny

Unwind after the busy Christmas season and catch up with the girls over a gossip, a giggle and gin this January with a stay in the Pembroke Hotel Kilkenny! This package includes a two-course lunch, two gin & tonics from Kilkenny’s award-winning Ballykeefe Distillery and full Irish breakfast the next morning.

Triple Room – From: €267 Total Stay

Visit: www.pembrokekilkenny.com



Hotel Kilkenny

Join Hotel Kilkenny for a magical Winter Getaway from €100 per room, or enjoy a two night stay for two people, hearty breakfast and dinner on one evening of your choice. Hotel Kilkenny is located in the heart of Kilkenny, so if you want to discover the charms of the medieval city, this is the perfect location

Two nights from €288 Total Stay

Visit: www.hotelkilkenny.ie

Kilkenny Ormonde

The Ormonde has two great ‘Winter Warming’ offers this January. Enjoy a 2 night weekend escape and a delicious 2 course meal in HOBAN Bar & Brasserie. Thanks to this 4 star premier city hotel’s great location on the outskirts of the city, the Ormonde is the perfect place to ‘base’ yourself for a city exploration or mega shopping trip!!

From €214 total stay

Or one night from €89 per night room only

Visit: www.kilkennyormonde.com