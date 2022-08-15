Dore's Optical opens at new Kilkenny location

Richard Dore and Richie Dore
Dore’s Optical premises opened at its new location on the Waterford Road last week.
The local business has expanded with a brand new, state-of-the-art clinic in the premises just after the Nuncio Road roundabout.
It includes a new dispensary, consulting rooms, retail display area and a ‘drive-thru’ collection point.
