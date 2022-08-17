Kilkenny 'Food Hero' named at Hospitality Awards!

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - Statham's by Pembroke. Picture: paul@sherwood.ie
The Leinster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 took place this week - and a host of Kilkenny's top restaurants, pubs and hotels were honoured for their excellent service!
Food outlets were nominated under the categories of Local Food Hero, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2022 Best Sustainable Practices.
All of the county winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday 19th September 2022 in the Convention Centre Dublin. Scroll down to see the Kilkenny winners!
Kilkenny Winners
Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times - Butcher Restaurant Kilkenny, Mark Williams
Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland - The Fig Tree Restaurant
Best Free From Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro - Truffles Restaurant Kilkenny
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD - Statham’s by Pembroke
Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Mount Juliet Estate Thomastown, Aga Kubinska
Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland - Ristorante Rinuccini Kilkenny
Best Café Sponsored by Illy - Cafe La Coco Kilkenny
Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino - Indique Indian Restaurant Kilkenny
Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square - Canal Square, Kilkenny
Pub of the Year Sponsored by Jameson - Cleeres Bar And Theatre Kilkenny
Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace - Statham’s By Pembroke Kilkenny
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite - Mount Juliet Estate Thomastown
Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen - Knockdrinna Cafe Stonyford
Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS - Left Bank
Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Lady Helen Restaurant Thomastown, John Kelly
Best Restaurant Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Campagne Kilkenny
The James Stephens team that beat Young Irelands in Monday night’s Roinn A Minor League Final. Pic: Willie Dempsey
Helen is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, dark-brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.