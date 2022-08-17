Search

Kilkenny 'Food Hero' named at Hospitality Awards!

Awards for 'Best Sustainable Practice' and 'Best Free From' also presented to Kilkenny eateries!

Kilkenny

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - Statham's by Pembroke. Picture: paul@sherwood.ie 

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

17 Aug 2022 5:35 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The Leinster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 took place this week - and a host of Kilkenny's top restaurants, pubs and hotels were honoured for their excellent service!

Food outlets were nominated under the categories of Local Food Hero, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2022 Best Sustainable Practices.

All of the county winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday 19th September 2022 in the Convention Centre Dublin. Scroll down to see the Kilkenny winners!

Kilkenny Winners

Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times - Butcher Restaurant Kilkenny, Mark Williams

Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland - The Fig Tree Restaurant

Best Free From Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro - Truffles Restaurant Kilkenny

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD - Statham’s by Pembroke

Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Mount Juliet Estate Thomastown, Aga Kubinska

Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland - Ristorante Rinuccini Kilkenny

Best Café Sponsored by Illy - Cafe La Coco Kilkenny

Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino - Indique Indian Restaurant Kilkenny

Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square - Canal Square, Kilkenny

Pub of the Year Sponsored by Jameson - Cleeres Bar And Theatre Kilkenny

Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace - Statham’s By Pembroke Kilkenny

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite - Mount Juliet Estate Thomastown

Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen - Knockdrinna Cafe Stonyford

Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS - Left Bank

Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Lady Helen Restaurant Thomastown, John Kelly

Best Restaurant Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Campagne Kilkenny

