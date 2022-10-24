Countdown to the Kilkenny Business Awards 2022

As the biggest night in the Kilkenny business calendar approaches, the shortlisted businesses have done all they can to ensure success.

Over 50 local enterprises were shortlisted and took part in the peer-review round on October 19. Each finalist had the opportunity to share their success stories with 21 prominent local businesspeople who adjudicated on the winning businesses. The top business in each category has been selected and will remain sealed until Saturday, November 19 when the winners will be announced at the Kilkenny Business Awards.

Presented by broadcaster Helen Carroll, the overall Business of the Year will be unveiled at the ceremony on November 19, along with the 20 category winners and the coveted President’s Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kilkenny Chamber is looking forward to gathering on November 19 at the Lyrath Estate Hotel to celebrate the achievements and successes in the business community this year,” said Brian Keyes, President of Kilkenny Chamber.

“There is a huge level of interest in this year’s event - thanks to all those who entered, and well done to the finalists in each of the 20 plus categories. Many thanks also to our judges who took a day out of their busy schedules to meet our finalists.

Kilkenny Chamber, and main sponsors, State Street are pleased to announce its charity partner for the event, St Vincent de Paul.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) was founded in Ireland in 1844. It is the largest voluntary charitable organisation in Ireland. During its history it has helped people in need through a Famine, a Civil War, a War of Independence, two World Wars and several economic recessions.

Their focus is on practical approach to dealing with poverty, alleviating its effects on individuals and families through working primarily in person-to-person contact by a unique system of family visitation and seeking to achieve social justice and equality of opportunity for all citizens.

The Kilkenny Business Awards take place in Lyrath Estate Hotel, November 19. Tickets are now available via admin@kilkennychamber.ie or by ringing the Chamber on 089-2553585.