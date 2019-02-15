Volunteers needed for Callan charity shop

The Hunter Gatherer, Callan’s only charity shop urgently needs to recruit volunteers to keep the shop open.



At present they only have two volunteers who man it three, half days per week. This is very unsatisfactory for the people of Callan and the surrounding areas who can never know whether it’s open or not.



The shop offers a much needed service to the local population, stocking a good range of quality clothing and other items.

Any offers of support are very welcome, from a couple of hours to a full day. No training require beyond a brief introduction.

And it’s good fun too. You get to meet people and can keep up with the local scene.

Contact Steph on 083 1764830.

This is an ideal opportunity for people who are retired, unemployed or just looking for something that can do good for others. Why not give it a go.