Due to essential repairs in Callan, water is off today, Monday 25th February, 2019 from approx. 9.30am to 3.30pm.

According to Kilkenny County Council areas affected are: Westcourt Demesne, Lower Bridge Street, Kenny Street and Minnauns, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.