Kilkenny’s €100,000 Energy Town meeting in Callan

Kilkenny LEADER Partnership has teamed up with the internationally-renowned and locally based 3 Counties Energy Agency (3 CEA) to find Kilkenny’s Energy Town. The energy competition has a €100,000 plus prize fund.



A series of information meetings are being held in four key, central hubs to explain the initiative and householders, residential groups, businesses and the wider community in these areas and the surrounding hinterland, who are interested in competing, are all encouraged to attend and see how they might benefit.



The free, hour-long and easy to understand information events, all beginning at 7pm sharp, start out in Callan on Thursday with a session at the KCAT Art and Study Centre on Mill Lane.