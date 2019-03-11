Callan and Freshford to be hit by water outages this week

Two Kilkenny towns will be hit with water outages in the nest few days.

Callan

Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 12, there will be supply disruption in Callan.

Kilkenny County Council say this is due to leak detection.

Disruption will occur in various parts of Callan from 7pm to 10pm on Tuesday. The disruptions will be of short duration, lasting approx. 10 to 30 minutes at each location.

Freshford

Freshford village will also be hit with a water supply outage this week.

Due to a mains replacement water will be off from Wednesday, March 13, from approx. 8pm, until Thursday March 14, until approx. 8am.



Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.