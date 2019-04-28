Christian Brothers celebration in Callan

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Christian Brothers in Callan.

To mark this special occasion Bishop Dermot Farrell, Bishop of Ossory, will celebrate 11 o’clock Mass in Callan Parish Church on Sunday, May 5, the Feast day of Blessed Edmund Rice.



The organisers hope that anybody with a connection to the school, whether you are a past or present pupil, parent or sibling of a past or present pupil, past or present teacher in either Coláiste Éamann Rís or Scoil Iognáid Rís/BMR, served on the Parent Council/Board of Management in either school or a supporter or benefactor of either school would join them on the day.