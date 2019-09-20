Planning sought for major developments at two Kilkenny primary schools

Two Kilkenny primary schools have applied to Kilkenny County Council for planning permission to carry out major developments.

Bunscoil McAuley Rice in Callan and Lisnafunchion National School.

Bunscoil McAuley Rice are planning a two storey extension to the west end of the existing school. The ground floor will consist of three SET rooms, one classroom with toilets, and an entrance hall.

The first floor will have one classroom with toilets, a library and storage. The stairs will also be reconfigured.

Externally, three disabled car parking spaces will be realigned.

Lisnafunchion NS, Castlecomer, is applying for permission for an outdoor sports facility including a synthetic grass playing field, a ball wall, site fencing and a new pedestrian access gate.