Sr Josephine Carey was immensely proud of her family and her Kilkenny roots

Sister Josephine Carey who died recently was a member of the Sisters of Mercy community in Wexford who taught for many years in Wexford town and Rosslare schools as well as in Florida.



Born on November 13, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Denis and Brigid Carey of Callan, Co Kilkenny, she is survived by her sister Eileen and brothers Dan, Milo and Denis and was predeceased by her sister Dot.



Josephine was always immensely proud of her family and of her Kilkenny roots. She received both her primary and post-primary education in the Mercy schools in Callan and enjoyed a very happy childhood there with family and friends.

In 1950, she entered the Sisters of Mercy in Wexford dedicating her life to God. Her First Profession took place on June 25, 1953.



Josephine trained as a primary teacher in Careysfort College, Dublin from 1954 to 1956 and made her Final Profession on July 1, 1956. She taught at the Mercy school, Summerhill, Wexford until 1960, when she was asked to transfer to the Rosslare community and take up a teaching position in the local primary school.



As well as devoting her time and talents to teaching, she took charge of the Children of Mary and was also sacristan in the parish church. Over the years Josephine developed her love of crafts, art and music and enjoyed each of these pursuits.

In the late 1960s she taught in the Mercy school in St John’s Road before spreading her wings and heading off to join Mercy colleagues in Florida where she taught for two years. On her return to Ireland Sr Josephine taught again at Rosslare school from 1979 up to 1987. She returned to Wexford and taught in John’s Road up to her retirement.



She developed her love of art and tapestry and shared her talents in Clonard Parish and with Ross Tapestry in New Ross. She was one of the artists who helped create the beautiful Tapestry of Brigid which adorns the Day Chapel in Clonard Church.

Among her post-retirement interests were art, crafts, music, walking, set dancing and bridge. She also devoted some of her time to home visitation in her local area.



She loved being a member of the choir in Church of the Annunciation, Clonard and was proud to be a Minister of the Eucharist while her health allowed her to. She was an active member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Active Retired Group in Clonard Parish.



Family were important to Josephine and she loved visiting them and attending family celebrations. Her love of travel took her to many countries around the globe. She often recalled these trips and enjoyed sharing the happy memories.

Josephine had a deep faith and a strong love and appreciation of her Mercy calling. Her daily prayer and devotion to the Eucharist supported her right up to the drawing of her final breath. She bore her final illness with courage and longed to go home to God and to be re-united with her parents, Denis and Brigid.



God called her home on November 9, 2019 and as she had requested, she was waked in Clonard Convent Chapel and then brought to her much-loved Callan to be interred with her parents.

SK