Celebrating milestones while cocooning in Callan

Singing and social distancing came together in Callan, last Saturday, to mark two significant birthdays.

With cocooning in full force, the local community still managed to pull out all the stops to make sure some local senior residents were shown how special they are to their families, friends and neighbours.



The birthday girl and birthday boy are even near neighbours themselves.

One of Callan’s most senior, and well loved, residents is Paddy Holohan. Last weekend Paddy reached the momentous age of 90!

Not a birthday to miss, a special effort was made to make it a memorable day for Paddy, despite the current coronavirus social restrictions.

It’s not a sight you see often but Paddy’s birthday cake arrived with a garda escort from Garda John Moloney of the local station.

He was joined at the front door of his Blackstaff home by his wife Breda to hear his friends and neighbours sing Happy Birthday.

A great surprise as Paddy didn’t have family around him for this special birthday, so he probably thought it was going to be a quiet one.



The singing and celebrations continued just down the street, where Breda Somers turned 75!

Breda, and her husband Neil, are fortunate that most of their family live nearby and even though they are unable to visit the house they can chat outside.



Breda’s daughter Claire was the mastermind behind the two lovely birthday surprises.

Not surprising is Claire’s thoughtfulness as she’s currently the driving force behind the Callan Support Group who are collecting shopping or other vital items and messages for people cocooning and self isolating in the community.

To mark the two birthdays, posters were done up on cardboard sheets, and waved from a safe distance.

Mairead Brabazon of the L’Arche community was called into action to bake a special cake for each birthday household, to mark the occasion.

It was certainly a birthday that Paddy and Breda will remember.



