Funding blow for Callan Friary project

There was disappointment when a major Callan project was not included in recently announced grants.



The Callan Friary project was included in applications but the first allocations were made recently and the project was not successful, Director of Services Mary Mulholland said at the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District.

Cllr Matt Doran offered “anything we can do as a council to enhance the Callan Friary application.”



The Callan Friary complex project is critical for the regeneration of Callan town centre, Ms Mulholland said. They now need to reassess the options and make a decision locally if they go ahead and make plans then apply for a ‘shovel ready’ project next year.

“I’m pretty determined not to stop the process of moving forward,” she added.



Cllr Joe Lyons agreed, and said there are a lot of complaints at the moment about the state of the building and grounds.

Ms Mulholland said there have been issues but the Augustinian Order are equally committed to making the friary a facility for the town.