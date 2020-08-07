Planning granted for apartments in Callan

Kilkenny County Council has granted permission for an apartment development at Mill Street in Callan.



The project includes works to an existing building listed on the NIAH Register (Reference No. 12314073) which is located within the Callan Architectural Conservation Area.



The works consist of: Renovation and conversion of an existing cottage which is listed on the NIAH Register to two apartments - comprising of a one-bed apartment and one two-bed apartment. Construction of 10 apartments - five two-bed ground floor apartments and five one-bed first floor apartments.

There will be new vehicular entrances to the site.